Azerbaijan says Armenian forces opened fire at military positions in Nakhchivan

Baku said Thursday that Armenian forces fired at military positions in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Region.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Armenian troops fired in the direction of the village of Yukhari Buzgov in the region's Babek district.

It indicated that the incident took place at 7.50 p.m. local time and said response measures had been taken by Azerbaijani units.

Relations between Baku and Yerevan have remained tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

Most of the territory was liberated by Azerbaijan during a 44-day war in the fall of 2020, which ended after a Russian-brokered peace agreement that opened the door to normalization and the demarcation of their border.

Last September, Azerbaijan established full sovereignty in Karabakh following an "anti-terrorist operation" after which separatist forces in the region surrendered.





