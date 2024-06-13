Erdoğan calls on U.S., UN Security Council to pressure Israel on Gaza ceasefire

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday called on members of the United Nations Security Council, particularly the United States, to pressure Israel into a ceasefire in Gaza after the Council backed a U.S. proposal earlier this week.



Speaking in Madrid alongside Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Erdoğan said Ankara welcomed any ceasefire proposals that would end the Gaza war, adding Washington's stance on Israel's operations there were "truly upsetting" Türkiye.



Erdoğan underlined that Spanish Premier Sanchez and he discussed 'rising threat of Islamophobia, xenophobia' in Europe, with European elections' outcome increasing concerns.



"Türkiye, Spain 'took step' with TCG Anadolu amphibious assault ship. The work has begun on 'next segment' of this defense industry cooperation," Erdoğan pointed out.





