ICESCO, Organization of Turkic States sign agreement to cooperate in 6 areas

The Islamic World Education, Science, and Culture Organization (ICESCO) and the Organization of Turkic States signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) Thursday, according to a statement released by ICESCO.

ICESCO Director-General Salim bin Mohammed al-Malik and Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States, Kubanychbek Omuraliev, met in the Moroccan capital of Rabat and signed the cooperation deal in education, culture, science, technology, media, and communication.

The signing ceremony was attended by Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Rabat, Nazim Samadov, Türkiye's Ambassador to Rabat, Mustafa Ilker Kilic and Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Rabat, Saulekul Sailaukyzy.

The deal aims to strengthen collaboration between the two organizations and promote the exchange of expertise and knowledge among universities and higher education institutions in member countries.

Al-Malik described the deal as the beginning of cooperation in education, science and cultural fields between the two organizations.





