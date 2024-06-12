Turgutreis-9: Türkiye, Pakistan hold exercise in Eastern Mediterranean

The naval forces of Türkiye and Pakistan held this week the Turgutreis-9 exercise in the Eastern Mediterranean to enhance operational readiness and foster cooperation.

"Training exercises were conducted in the Eastern Mediterranean with the participation of the TCG Heybeliada corvette, the TCG Doganay submarine, and the PNS Babur corvette of the Pakistan Navy," the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on X.

Pakistan Navy in a statement said the exercise on Monday and Tuesday at the Golcuk naval base was aimed at training the PNS Babur's crew to undertake various naval operations, enhance interoperability and further strengthen bilateral relations between the two navies.

PNS Babur is the first of four Milgem ships being constructed simultaneously at the Istanbul naval shipyard and Karachi Shipyard & Engineering works.