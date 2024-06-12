4 injured as Ukraine claims downing drones, missiles amid overnight Russian airstrike

At least four people were injured as Ukraine claimed on Wednesday that it downed multiple drones and missiles amid an overnight Russian airstrike.

Commander of Ukraine's Air Force Mykola Oleshchuk claimed on Telegram that the country's air defenses downed 24 drones and five missiles over the Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Vinnytsia regions.

Oleshchuk claimed that six missiles were launched by Russia in total.

Dnipropetrovsk Governor Serhii Lysak said on Telegram that three people were injured in his region's Synelnykove district, indicating that nine private residences were damaged.

Meanwhile, Kyiv Governor Ruslan Kravchenko also said on Telegram that a person in the country's capital was injured due to falling debris from the drones downed over the region.

Indicating that the air raid alarm in the region lasted almost two hours, Kravchenko said a number of objects in two districts of the Kyiv region was noted, including an industrial facility and a warehouse where fires have broken out.

Elsewhere, authorities in the country's Zaporizhzhia, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Vinnytsia regions did not report any casualties or damages caused by the overnight airstrike.

Russian authorities have not yet commented on Ukraine's claim.