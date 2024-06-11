UN Security Council resolution 'important step towards putting end to massacre' in Gaza: Türkiye

Türkiye welcomes the UN Security Council's adoption of a resolution calling for a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Tuesday, calling it "an important step."

"We consider United Nations Security Council Resolution 2735 adopted on 10 June, which aims to bring about a cease-fire in Gaza, as an important step towards putting an end to the massacre.

"We welcome Hamas' constructive and positive approach to the cease-fire plan," the ministry said in a statement.

The statement came after the Security Council on Monday adopted a US-drafted resolution backing a proposal outlined by US President Joe Biden for a cease-fire in Gaza. Russia abstained from the vote, while the remaining 14 council members voted in favor.

"It is imperative that Israel announces its commitment to the implementation of a permanent cease-fire and fully implements all elements of the resolution," the ministry said.

Türkiye will continue to contribute to the steps that will ensure a permanent end to the war, Israel's withdrawal from all of Gaza, the mutual release of hostages and prisoners, the return of displaced Palestinians to Gaza, the uninterrupted and adequate delivery of humanitarian aid and the reconstruction of Gaza, it added.















