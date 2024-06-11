YOURE COMPLICIT IN GAZA GENOCIDE, PRO-PALESTINIAN PROTESTERS TELL BIDEN

Pro-Palestine protesters on Tuesday interrupted US President Joe Biden's speech and accused him of being "complicit in genocide" in the Gaza Strip.

"You're complicit in genocide," a protester shouted as Biden was delivering remarks at the Everytown's Gun Sense University in Washington D.C.

The crowd booed and chanted "four more years" to drown them out, as the protesters were escorted from the room.

"Folks, it's ok. Look, they care. Innocent children have been lost. They make a point," Biden said.

The president has faced a wave of protests nationwide regarding his handling of the Gaza conflict.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023 incursion by Hamas. Its military campaign has killed more than 37,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured many more.

Eight months into the war, vast tracts of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the ICJ, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.