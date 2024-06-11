US PRESIDENT JOE BIDENS SON HUNTER FOUND GUILTY IN GUN TRIAL

 Contact Us
A jury found Hunter Biden guilty on Tuesday on federal gun charges in a historic first criminal prosecution of the child of a sitting US president. The 54-year-old son of President Joe Biden was convicted on all three of the federal charges, CNN and other US media reported.

Agencies and A News AMERICAS
Published June 11,2024
Hunter Biden was accused of making false statements when purchasing weapons in October 2018 and concealing his drug addiction at the time. He could face up to 25 years in prison.

The jury quickly concluded deliberations that began Monday after closing arguments. Jurors took about three hours between Monday and Tuesday to convict Biden of violating federal law six years ago when he purchased the firearm while lying about his addiction.

Prosecutors alleged that the junior Biden lied when he filled out a form to purchase the firearm, falsely certifying that he was not addicted to any illegal drugs at the time.

The president has said he will not pardon his son, but it is unclear if Biden would commute his sentence.