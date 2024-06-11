A jury has found US President's songuilty on all three charges in a federal gun trial, several media outlets reported on Tuesday, citing journalists in the courtroom.was accused of making false statements when purchasing weapons in October 2018 and concealing his drug addiction at the time. He could face up to 25 years in prison.

The jury quickly concluded deliberations that began Monday after closing arguments. Jurors took about three hours between Monday and Tuesday to convict Biden of violating federal law six years ago when he purchased the firearm while lying about his addiction.

Prosecutors alleged that the junior Biden lied when he filled out a form to purchase the firearm, falsely certifying that he was not addicted to any illegal drugs at the time.

The president has said he will not pardon his son, but it is unclear if Biden would commute his sentence.