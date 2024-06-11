Relations between Moscow, Ankara going ‘really well’: Turkish FM Fidan

Relations between Moscow and Ankara are going "really well," Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Tuesday during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

"There are steps to be taken on trade," Fidan said, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Fidan was received by Putin at the Kremlin Palace in Russia, where he attended the BRICS+ meeting and held bilateral talks.

Türkiye is "determined to continue all possible mediation efforts" on Ukraine, said Fidan.

"Regarding Syria, we are doing our best to continue the stability policy that you, as two leaders (Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan), have put forward," he added.

He added that he had the opportunity to discuss those issues during talks in Moscow.