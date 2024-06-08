Palestinian presidency holds U.S. administration responsible for Israeli ‘massacres’ in Gaza

The Palestinian presidency held the U.S. administration responsible for the "massacres" being committed by Israel in the Gaza Strip and called for an immediate U.S. and international intervention to stop the war on the besieged enclave.



"We hold the U.S. administration fully responsible for the massacres committed by the Israeli occupation forces," said presidential spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeineh.

"We demand an immediate halt to this war, which will destroy everything and push the situation to a dangerous phase that will not bring security or peace to anyone," he added.

The remarks came after heavy Israeli bombardment and sudden incursion into the Nuseirat refugee camp and other areas in the Gaza Strip left at least 210 people dead and more than 400 others injured.

Abu Rudeineh called for "urgent intervention from the United Nations Security Council and the international community to stop the bloodshed and compel the Israeli authorities to immediately cease all actions that violate international legitimacy resolutions."



Earlier on Saturday, the Israeli army said in a brief statement on X that its forces attacked "infrastructure" in the Nuseirat area. The Hebrew newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth described the extensive attack on the Nuseirat camp as "unprecedented."



According to witnesses, Israeli military vehicles unexpectedly advanced into areas east and northwest of the Nuseirat camp, coinciding with heavy artillery bombardment targeting large areas of the camp.



Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since a Hamas attack last Oct. 7 despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.



More than 36,700 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, and over 83,500 others injured, according to local health authorities.



Eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.



Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.



















