D-8 ministers calls for 'immediate, permanent, unconditional' cease-fire in conflic-hit Gaza Strip

The D-8 Council of Ministers on Saturday called for an "immediate, permanent, unconditional" cease-fire and an end to Israeli aggression against the Palestinians in the besieged enclave.

The joint declaration also called on all countries to ensure Israel's strict adherence to provisional measures ordered by the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

D-8 nations "affirm the unwavering support of D-8 Member States to the struggle of the Palestinian people to realize their inalienable rights, the full membership of Palestine in the United Nations and all the resolutions related to the Palestinian Cause in international fora," the statement said.

The Extraordinary Meeting of the D-8 Council of Foreign Ministers was held in Istanbul on Saturday to discuss the situation in Gaza.