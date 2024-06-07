U.S. imposes visa restrictions on Georgian officials over 'foreign agents' law

The U.S. has imposed visa restrictions on dozens of Georgian officials in response to the enactment this week of a controversial "foreign agents" law after lawmakers voted to override a presidential veto, the State Department said Thursday.

"This first tranche of visa restrictions comprises members of the Georgian Dream party, members of parliament, law enforcement and private citizens," said spokesman Matt Miller during a press briefing.

"It remains our hope that Georgia's leaders will reconsider their actions and take steps to move forward with their nation's long-stated democratic and Euro Atlantic aspirations. But if they do not, the United States is prepared to take additional actions," said Miller.

In his remarks, Miller said the U.S. remains "deeply concerned" about the Georgian Dream party's "anti-democratic actions, as well as its recent statements and rhetoric," which he said risk derailing Georgia's European future.

The Georgian officials are accused of being responsible for or complicit in undermining democracy in Georgia, such as by undermining freedoms of peaceful assembly and association, "violently attacking peaceful protesters, intimidating civil society representatives, and deliberately spreading disinformation at the direction of the Georgian government."

On Monday, Georgia's Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili signed the controversial "foreign agents" bill into law.

The law on Transparency of Foreign Influence requires organizations, including media outlets, which receive more than 20% of their funding from overseas to register with the state. It also requires them to publish annual financial reports.

The law, which was first introduced in March 2023, was shelved after it triggered mass protests that resulted in the arrest of 66 people and the injury of more than 50 law enforcement officers but was reintroduced to parliament in April, reigniting the protests.

Critics say the law would undermine democracy, labeling it a "Russian law," but members of the ruling majority argue that it would increase transparency.