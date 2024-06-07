United States calls for investigation into deadly Israeli airstrike on UNRWA school in Gaza Strip

The United States
has called for an investigation into the deadly Israeli airstrike on a school building run by the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA)
in central Gaza and told Israel it must be "fully transparent."
US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller
said on Thursday that even if Israel's army intended to target Hamas fighters, the claims of children killed in the strike "show that something went wrong."
Miller said it was Israel's right to target Hamas fighters
while also stressing the obligation to minimize civilian harm and take every possible step to do so.
He said the United States
had seen reports that 14 children were killed in the strike.
"If that is accurate that 14 children were killed, those aren't terrorists
," Miller said.
"These are all facts
that need to be verified, and that's what we want to see happen."
According to the UNRWA
, the school building in the refugee district of Nuseirat
was being used as an emergency shelter.
The health authority in Gaza
said that dozens of people were killed in the attack on Wednesday night and that most of the victims were women and children.