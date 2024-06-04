ISRAELS FAR-RIGHT MINISTER BEN-GVIR CALLS FOR WAR WITH HEZBOLLAH

News World Israel's far-right minister Ben-Gvir calls for war with Hezbollah

DPA WORLD Published June 04,2024

Israel's far-right police and security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, has called for war with the Lebanese Shiite militia Hezbollah.



"All Hezbollah strongholds must be burnt down and destroyed. War!" Ben-Gvir demanded in a video published on social media platform X on Tuesday.



It was unacceptable for parts of Israel to be attacked and people evacuated while peace prevailed in Lebanon, he said during a visit to Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel. The town has been particularly affected by shelling from the neighbouring country.



Ben-Gvir complained that Hezbollah was burning large areas of Israel, a reference to several fires in the north of the country caused by rocket fire from Lebanon in recent days.



He said that he had published the video after assessing the situation with the fire service and police in the region.



There have been daily military confrontations between the Israeli army and the Hezbollah movement in the border area between Israel and Lebanon since the beginning of the war in the Gaza Strip almost eight months ago. There have been casualties on both sides.



The tit-for-tat shelling has caused severe destruction in villages on both sides of the border. There have also been wildfires in Lebanon as a result of the attacks in the past. Around 150,000 people in both countries have been evacuated or have left the combat zone.











