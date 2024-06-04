Israel inks $3 billion deal to purchase 25 U.S. F-35 fighter jets

Israel inked on Tuesday a deal to acquire 25 U.S.-made F-35 fighter jets for a total of $3 billion, the Defense Ministry said.

Israel "has signed an agreement with the U.S. government for the third squadron of the 'Adir' (F-35) aircraft," the ministry added in a statement.

"The transaction is valued at approximately $3 billion, funded by U.S. Foreign Military Financing," the statement said.

The delivery of the aircraft to the Israeli army will start in 2028 at a rate of 3 to 5 aircraft per year.

"With the completion of this program, the Israeli Air Force will expand its fleet to 75 of these advanced stealth aircraft," the ministry said.

Last April, U.S. President Joe Biden signed a $26.4 billion aid package for Israel, including $14 billion in military assistance.

The Palestinians view the U.S. military support for Israel as an effort to prolong the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attack despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 36,500 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, the vast majority being women and children, and nearly 83,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Nearly eight months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in its latest ruling has ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.











