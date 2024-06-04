EU COUNCILS MICHEL CRITICIZES EUROPEAN COMMISSION CHIEF VON DER LEYEN OVER PRO-ISRAEL STANCE

Upcoming European elections this Sunday continue to draw attention, not least due to the escalating tensions between two of the EU's top leaders.

On Monday, EU Council President Charles Michel sharply criticized European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, highlighting a growing rift that has plagued Brussels for years.

Belgian news agency Belga reported recent remarks by Michel, who intensified his critique of von der Leyen by suggesting that her term in office had resulted in major damage to Europe's global standing. He particularly attributed this to her strong pro-Israel stance, a divisive issue within the EU amid Tel Aviv's ongoing attacks in Palestinian territories.

"We have paid the bill for the damage to Europe's reputation," Michel said in a news conference, underscoring his view that the European Commission has become overly politicized under von der Leyen's leadership, often making statements without the consensus of member states.

The timing of Michel's criticism was seen as strategic.

With von der Leyen's first term nearing its end and elections imminent, Michel appears to be maneuvering to prevent her from securing a second term.

An EU official described Michel's actions to Politico as a thinly veiled effort to undermine von der Leyen, saying, "His game is so obvious: making von der Leyen stumble and dreaming of his own top job."

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza following the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 36,400 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, the vast majority being women and children, and over 82,600 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Nearly eight months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which in its latest ruling has ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.