Police arrest more than 50 at Champions League final

London's Metropolitan Police said they made 53 arrests on Saturday following a pitch invasion and attempts to breach security at Wembley Stadium ahead of the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Jr. scored second-half goals as Real claimed a 2-0 win and lifted a record-extending 15th European Cup.

A pitch invasion occurred during the first minute of the game, with three separate pitch invaders coming onto the field. Police added that they had also arrested several people for trying to enter the game without tickets.

"We are confident that the overwhelming majority of attempts to unlawfully gain access to Wembley this evening were unsuccessful thanks to the efforts of officers, stewards and other stadium staff," Metropolitan Police commander Louise Puddefoot said in a statement.

"Officers have made 53 arrests at Wembley — five for pitch invasion and the majority of others for attempts to breach security. Major sporting events often attract attempts by those without tickets to bypass perimeter fencing or otherwise gain entry.

"There is a robust policing operation in place to support the Wembley security plan and officers have worked closely with stewards and stadium staff to maintain security throughout."

The Wembley Stadium said it "condemned the actions" of the pitch invaders.

"All of the individuals have now been arrested. We will support the relevant authorities to ensure appropriate action is taken," a spokesperson for Wembley Stadium said.

In 2021, the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy at Wembley Stadium was marred by clashes between fans and officials in and around the venue, with several fans attempting to enter the stadium without tickets.





