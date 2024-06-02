EU REITERATES CALL FOR BROAD PARTICIPATION IN THIS MONTHS UKRAINE PEACE SUMMIT

The EU on Sunday called for "broad" international participation in a Ukraine peace summit set for Switzerland later this month.

Writing on X from an international gathering in Singapore, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell highlighted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's attendance at the same event, ahead of the Ukraine summit, which is scheduled for June 15-16.

"The time to act is now. We must all do more and fast," said Borrell.

"Broad participation of the int community in the summit will be a crucial step towards a just peace in Ukraine," he added, with the conflict now in its third year, amid signs that the Western coalition against Russia's war is not as solid as in February 2022, when the conflict began.