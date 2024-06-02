Fatalities as Israeli jet hits group of civilians in central Gaza

Several Palestinians are feared dead in an Israeli airstrike in the central Gaza Strip on Sunday, according to witnesses.

A number of children were among the victims in the attack that targeted a group of civilians in the town of Zawaida, eyewitnesses said.

The Palestinian Health Ministry has yet to issue an official death toll from the attack.

Israel has launched a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following a Hamas attack last Oct. 7, killing more than 36,400 people, the vast majority of whom have been women and children, and injuring over 82,600 others, according to local health authorities.

Nearly eight months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lay in ruins amid Israel's crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war.



















