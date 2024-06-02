Fire erupts at Israel Museum in Jerusalem

A fire broke out at Israel Museum in Jerusalem on Sunday, according to Israeli media.

The blaze started in a forest near the building and extended to the museum before it was extinguished by firefighters, the Israeli news portal Walla reported.

The cause of the first is not yet clear.

The fire caused some damage to the roof of the youth wing building at the museum.

The Israel Museum, the country's largest museum, houses a vast collection of historically and artistically significant exhibits. Among its treasures are the painting Nimrod by Itzhak Danziger, Angelus Novus by Paul Klee, Saint Peter in Prison by Rembrandt, and works by Van Gogh and Claude Monet.





















