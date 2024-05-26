Turkish forces 'neutralize' 3 more PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria

Turkish security forces "neutralized" three PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria, the National Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"Terrorists who opened harassing fire received a response with retaliation," the ministry said on X.

"Using fire support means, our heroic Turkish Armed Forces neutralized 3 PKK/YPG terrorists who opened harassing fire at the Euphrates Shield area in northern Syria," it added.

Turkish authorities use "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations since 2016 across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a PKK/YPG terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).