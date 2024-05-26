 Contact Us

German magazine calls TOGG 'Turkish Tesla'

A report published on Saturday called the T10X model produced by Türkiye's Automobile Initiative Group (TOGG) the "Turkish Tesla".

Anadolu Agency / Turkey
Published 26.05.2024 18:13
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 12
Germany's leading automobile magazine Auto Bild praised Turkish-made electric vehicle TOGG.
AKINCI in Swiss media: ‘Türkiye is a world leader in this field’
''We will begin flying production prototypes and versions of KIZILELMA within 1-2 months''
World's attention has turned to AKINCI after helicopter crash in Iran
Turkish Navy's TCG Kinaliada Corvette conducts joint training with Malaysian Naval Forces
Türkiye’s 1st fully domestically produced communications satellite to be sent to US in June