5 Hezbollah members killed in clashes with Israeli army

Lebanon's Hezbollah announced on Sunday evening death of five of its fighters in border clashes with Israeli army.

It identified the slain fighters as Ali Yousuf Harb, Wisam Ali Hmaid, Tariq Bassam Awad - Mujahid, Hussein Salman Mustafa and Mohammed Hassan Baydoun.

This brings Hezbollah's death toll from confrontations with the Israeli army to 319 since Oct. 8, 2023, according to an Anadolu tally.

Tensions have flared along the shared border between Lebanon and Israel in parallel with the Gaza conflict. The clashes are said to be the deadliest since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.



















