Israel must stop its military operations: ICJ

The top United Nations court Friday ordered Israel to halt military operations in Rafah, a landmark ruling likely to increase mounting international pressure on Israel more than seven months into the Gaza war.

Israel must "immediately halt its military offensive, and any other action in the Rafah Governorate, which may inflict on the Palestinian group in Gaza conditions of life that could bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part," the International Court of Justice said.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE ICJ'S STATEMENTS ARE AS FOLLOWS:



- Israel has caused the deaths of a large number of people in Gaza.

- As of May 18, according to UN data, 800,000 civilians have been displaced in Rafah due to Israel's attacks.

- The situation in Rafah is now being described as a humanitarian disaster.

- Israel has been bombing Rafah for weeks, and the infrastructure is on the verge of collapse. Israel must fulfill its responsibilities. The measures it has taken are inadequate.

"ISRAEL MUST IMMEDIATELY CEASE ITS ATTACKS"



The court has decided that there needs to be a change in the decision regarding interim measures made on March 28. Therefore, it has been decided that new interim measures are needed.

- Israel must immediately cease attacks that would harm civilians.

- Israel must take effective measures to preserve evidence under the Genocide Prevention Convention and must not obstruct the entry of any investigation team into the Gaza Strip.

- Israel must submit a report to the International Court of Justice within one month.

- Israel must keep the Rafah border crossing open to ensure the unhindered provision of urgently needed services and humanitarian aid in Gaza.























