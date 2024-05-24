Russian, Syrian foreign ministers discuss Middle East situation in Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday discussed situation in the Middle East with his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad, who was in Moscow on a private trip.

"The foreign ministers shared their opinions on topical issues on the international and regional agenda, elaborating on the developments in and around Syria, including in the context of the ongoing armed escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict zone," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The two diplomats also emphasized the need of promoting a comprehensive settlement in Syria in strict compliance with the principles of respect for its sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, as well as the post-conflict reconstruction of the country, the ministry noted.

"Practical aspects of further deepening bilateral multifaceted interaction were substantively considered, including joint events to mark the 80th anniversary of the establishment of Russian-Syrian diplomatic relations in July."