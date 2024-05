Erdogan: There is no institutional mechanism in world that could protect oppressed and stop oppressors

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday said that there is no institutional mechanism in the world that could protect the oppressed and stop oppressors. "We must work together for the creation of more balanced, fairer and inclusive system," Erdogan said at the global 1st Albaraka Summit in Istanbul, titled Global Prospects for Islamic Economics: Fundamentals and Needs.