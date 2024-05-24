4 dead, 16 injured as beach bar building collapses in Spanish island

A Police officer stands during investigation works one day after a two-storey restaurant collapsed, killing four and injuring 16 people on Playa de Palma, south of the Spanish Mediterranean island's capital Palma de Mallorca, on May 24, 2024. (AFP)

At least four people are dead and 16 injured after a popular beach bar on the Spanish island collapsed Thursday night, according to the latest update from Mallorca's emergency services.

Of the injured, nine are in serious condition and seven are in very serious condition, authorities said.

After the building collapsed, emergency services rushed to pull bodies and survivors out of the rubble.

The tragedy occurred at the Medusa Beach Club, in the heart of the bustling tourism area on Palma Beach, just outside of the island's capital city.

Reports suggest that the second floor of the bar collapsed onto the ground floor, which sunk into the basement, where most of the victims were found.

The Diario de Mallorca newspaper reported that the initial hypothesis is that the collapse occurred due to excess weight on the second floor, although the investigation is ongoing.

While authorities have not identified the victims, Spanish daily El Pais reported that three women, one of whom worked at the bar, and a man who frequented the bar for a drink, have died.

The Mallorca Zeitung, a German-language newspaper based on the island, reported that Germans or Brits may also be among the dead or injured.