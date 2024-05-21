U.S. SLAMS ICCS NETANYAHU WARRANT AS SHAMEFUL, DEFENDS SUPPORT FOR PUTIN CASE

U.S. Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN and Ambassador Robert Wood criticized the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant as "shameful," without explaining their support for the ICC's warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"In any way that there may have been to try to equate what Hamas, a terrorist organization, has done, what they did on Oct. 7, in equating the democratically elected government in Israel is trying to defend itself. There's no equivalency at all in our view," said Robert Wood in response to a question by Anadolu.

"As the (U.S.) President (Joe Biden) said very clearly, it's outrageous to indict Israeli leaders," Wood added.

Although he is "not an international lawyer," Wood said he does not believe that "Israel has committed war crimes."

He also noted that Hamas' "intent" in the Oct. 7 attack was very clear.

"It's very clear what Vladimir Putin did when he launched the invasion of Ukraine. Horrendous atrocities. It's not good to compare," he added.

"Israel is fighting a war of self-defense. Russia was not fighting a war of self-defense. It was a war of aggression. It's still being played out every day. You can ask the Ukrainian people."

When asked if Palestinians' fight against occupation is legitimate self-defense, Wood responded: "Look, the Palestinians are going to say what they have to say. We know what's happening. Israel is fighting a war of self-defense."

He also pointed out that Israel has not done things in the way the U.S. wanted to see, saying: "That's the situation on the ground."

Wood avoided responding to the question of whether Israel is considered an occupying power under international law.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in the enclave.

More than 35,500 Palestinians have since been killed, the vast majority of whom have been women and children, and over 79,600 others injured since last October following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas.

More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the ICJ, which has ordered it to ensure that its forces do not commit acts of genocide and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.















