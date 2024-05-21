Hezbollah says it targeted Israeli military sites near Lebanon’s border

Hezbollah said Tuesday it targeted Israeli military sites and soldier gatherings along the Lebanese border.

The group reported in a series of statements that it targeted the Al-Malkiyya and Al-Marj sites with artillery shells.

It also claimed to have targeted gatherings of Israeli soldiers near the Al-Rahib site twice with missiles and artillery shells.

Hezbollah further reported that it directly hit an Israeli positioning point at the site of Ruwaisat Al-Qarn with a guided missile, leading to a fire.

The Israeli army has yet to comment on the claims.

In related news, Lebanon's official news agency reported Tuesday that the Israeli army targeted the border area of Wata Al-Khaiam with phosphorus shells.

The agency also reported that an Israeli drone struck the town of Jibbain in the district of Tyre in southern Lebanon.

Additionally, the Israeli artillery reportedly shelled Wadi Al-Dlfay in the town of Houla in the Nabatieh governorate in southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese broadcaster did not report casualties from the Israeli attacks.

On Monday, Hezbollah reported that six fighters were killed in confrontations with the Israeli army, bringing its death toll to 308 since Oct. 8.

Tensions have risen along Lebanon's border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv presses ahead with a deadly onslaught against the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 35,640 people since October following an attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas.