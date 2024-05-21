Erdoğan: Global steps to prevent Israeli massacres in Gaza are not being taken

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made notable remarks during a joint press conference with Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu.



During a joint press conference with Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu on Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan emphasized the urgent need for global action to prevent massacres and put an end to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's destructive policies.

Key points from President Erdoğan's speech:

"During my tenure as Prime Minister in 2011, we elevated our relations with Romania to the level of strategic partnership. Today, with the joint declaration signed with the Prime Minister, we have established the Türkiye-Romania High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council."

"Our mutual trade volume has exceeded 10 billion dollars for two consecutive years. Our goal is to reach 15 billion dollars, and we are progressing towards this target with confident steps. The investments of our companies in Romania are approaching 8 billion dollars."

"We discussed ways to enhance our cooperation in the energy sector. Our collaboration in defense and military fields constitutes a significant pillar of our relationship with Romania. In recent years, we have gained significant momentum in these areas."

"As two Black Sea littoral states and NATO allies, we are working together with Romania. As you know, we established a mine countermeasures task group in the Black Sea with the inclusion of Bulgaria."

"Counter-terrorism was also on our agenda. We shared our expectations from Romania in this regard with the Prime Minister. We view the Turkish and Turkish Tatar communities as a bridge of friendship. We are pleased with the harmonious integration of our compatriots with the Romanian society, and we thank the Romanian authorities for facilitating this."

"I would like to announce that we have implemented a regulation allowing Romanian citizens to travel to our country with just an ID card."

"Global steps to prevent Israeli massacres in Gaza Strip are not being taken. Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues with his genocide policies. This must be stopped."







