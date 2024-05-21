Italian premier to chair meeting as seismic activity in volcanic region stirs panic

The Italian prime minister will chair an inter-ministerial meeting Wednesday after the beginning of seismic activity in the area of the Campi Flegrei, also known as the Phlegraean Fields volcano, said media reports.

Giorgia Meloni will chair the meeting on the developments that would discuss "possible further interventions by the government" and "those already being implemented," Civil Protection Minister Nello Musumeci said Tuesday, according to the ANSA news agency.

"I am in constant contact with Premier Giorgia Meloni, who has been following the situation since last night," he added.

Many homes were evacuated and several schools closed after more than 160 earthquakes struck the area around Naples in southern Italy since late Monday.

Inmates at the local women's prison are also set to be temporarily moved to other prisons in the region due to the tremors, the strongest being a magnitude 4.4 that occurred around 8 p.m. local time near the town of Pozzuoli.

The seismic activity in the volcanic zone amid a large number of quakes has sparked fear among residents which prompted the emergency government meeting.