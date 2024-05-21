Washington Post: U.S. and Israel agree on a "limited ground offensive" in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, instead of a "comprehensive one"

According to a report by David Ignatius in The Washington Post, the U.S. has convinced Israel to avoid a "comprehensive ground offensive" in Rafah, located in the southern Gaza Strip, and to opt for a more "limited" assault instead.

The article claims that on May 7, the Israeli military initiated a ground assault by capturing the Gazan side of the Rafah border crossing. However, a new decision regarding Rafah saw American and Israeli officials reaching a consensus.

The international community, including the U.S., had warned that a ground offensive in Rafah would exacerbate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. In response to these warnings, Israel reportedly decided against a full-scale ground offensive.

The report suggests that American officials agreed with Israel on a more limited attack plan, which they believe would result in fewer civilian casualties. It is also suggested that U.S. President Joe Biden would not oppose this plan.

American officials estimated that about 1.5 million displaced Palestinians had sought refuge in Rafah, with at least 800,000 having left the area again. According to United Nations data, over 810,000 displaced Palestinians have been forced to leave Rafah so far.

Additionally, the report notes ongoing tensions between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant regarding Gaza's governance. It is claimed that Israeli officials reached a consensus on a management plan for Gaza, supported by countries such as Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia. However, Netanyahu is reportedly opposed to the involvement of the Palestinian Authority in Gaza's administration.





