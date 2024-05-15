Ukraine says withdrew troops in parts of Kharkiv region

Ukraine has pulled back troops near several villages in the eastern Kharkiv region, where Russian forces have been advancing and pounding settlements along the border since last week, Kyiv announced.

"In some areas, around Lukyantsi and Vovchansk, in response to enemy fire and assaults from ground troops, and to save the lives of our servicemen and avoid losses, our units manoeuvered and moved to more advantageous positions," the Ukrainian military announced overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday.