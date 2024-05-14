Putin approves Russia’s new Cabinet of ministers

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday approved his country's new Cabinet of ministers and directors of services.

The Kremlin said in a statement that Putin signed the relevant decrees, officially forming the new government.

The government consists of 10 deputy prime ministers and 21 federal ministers. Sixteen of the ministers were nominated by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, while ministers for defense, foreign affairs, interior, justice, and emergency situations were nominated by Putin himself.

The Kremlin statement notably confirmed Andrey Belousov as the country's new defense minister, replacing Sergey Shoygu who assumed the post in 2012 and has now been appointed the secretary of the Russian Security Council.

Denis Manturov has been appointed the first deputy prime minister, replacing Belousov who had assumed the post in 2020.

Apart from the Defense Ministry, transport, trade and industry, energy, sports, and agriculture ministries got new ministers.

Meanwhile, the heads of Russia's National Guard, Foreign Intelligence Service, Federal Security Service, and Federal Protective Service were also reappointed.



