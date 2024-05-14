Israeli killed, 5 soldiers injured in Hezbollah rocket attack on northern Israel

An Israeli civilian was killed and five soldiers injured Tuesday in an anti-tank guided missile attack by Hezbollah on the Adamit area of the Western Galilee region, northern Israel.

"One soldier was moderately injured and four others were lightly hurt in the attack," The Times of Israel reported, citing a military statement.

"An Israeli civilian near the troops was also wounded, and his death was declared a short while later," it added.

The daily said that the army "struck buildings used by Hezbollah in southern Lebanon's Ayta ash-Shab and Kafr Kila in response to the attack."

On the other hand, Hezbollah said that it targeted on Tuesday afternoon "with appropriate weaponry" buildings used by Israeli soldiers in the Avivim settlement in the Upper Galilee in northern Israel.

Tensions have risen along Lebanon's border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv presses ahead with a deadly onslaught on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 34,950 victims since October following an attack by Hamas.