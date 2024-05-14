Manchester City beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 on road as Haaland scores twice

Manchester City defeated Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 on Tuesday as Erling Haaland scored twice in week 37 of the English Premier League.

Neither team was able to break the deadlock in the first half at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Erling Haaland opened the scoring from close range for Manchester City in the 51st minute, assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.

In the 69th minute, Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson was injured after Tottenham's Cristian Romero collided with him.

Ederson broke down in tears after being substituted and Stefan Ortega replaced him.

Norwegian striker Haaland converted the penalty in stoppage time and the game ended in favor of the Sky Blues.

Scoring 27 goals, Haaland is the top contender to finish with the most goals in the Premier League for 2023-24 with one game remaining.

Chelsea's Cole Palmer follows him with 21 goals.

Manchester City increased their points to 88 ahead of second-place Arsenal.

The Gunners have collected 86 points.

On the final day of the Premier League, Arsenal will host Everton and Manchester City will take on West Ham United on Sunday, May 19.