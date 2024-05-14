PKK/YPG terrorists torch office of Syrian opposition Kurdish National Council

Members of the PKK/YPG terror group set fire to an office of the Syrian Kurdish National Council (KNC), a Kurdish opposition group in northeastern Syria, local sources told Anadolu on Tuesday.

The terrorists also assaulted members of the KNC at the office, located in the city of Qamishli, said the local sources.

In a written statement, the KNC said the PKK/YPG had burned 10 of its own offices and those of member parties in areas it has occupied since March 1.

"The Syrian Kurdish National Council strongly condemns these terrorist acts carried out by armed groups affiliated with (PKK/YPG) PYD. We also call on the International Coalition and NGOs to condemn such terrorist acts," the statement said.

The KNC was formed in October 2011 by representatives of Syrian-Kurdish political parties and civil society organizations. It is part of the opposition High Negotiation Committee.