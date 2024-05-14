Jewish settlers block aid bound for Gaza and spilling it onto the road

While the occupying Israel continues its genocide in Gaza, it also continues its oppression in the West Bank. Illegal Jewish settlers in the West Bank obstruct aid bound for Gaza, which is suffering from a food crisis, and spill the aid onto the road.

The food shortage and hunger in Gaza, under heavy Israeli attacks, are worsening by the day.

Due to the occupation and closure of the Rafah Border Crossing by Israeli forces, there has been a significant decrease in the number of aid trucks entering Gaza.

Convoys carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza frequently become targets of Israeli extremists and illegal Jewish settlers.







