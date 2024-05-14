Far-right Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir calls for building of illegal Jewish settlements in Gaza Strip

Israel's far-right National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, has called for the construction of illegal Jewish settlements in the Gaza Strip and the promotion of the "voluntary migration" of Palestinians living in the area.

Known for his anti-Palestinian stance, Ben-Gvir spoke at a demonstration organized by far-right Israelis advocating for the establishment of illegal Jewish settlements in Gaza.

At the demonstration in the city of Sderot, near the Gaza border, Ben-Gvir highlighted that he was the only cabinet member who voted against sending humanitarian aid to Gaza through the Kerem Abu Salem Border Crossing.

Ben-Gvir expressed his "shame" that other Israeli ministers did not oppose the entry of aid through Kerem Abu Salem.

Calling for the establishment of illegal Jewish settlements in Gaza, Ben-Gvir stated, "To ensure the Gaza issue does not recur, two things need to be done: return to the Gaza Strip and encourage the residents of Gaza to 'voluntarily' leave. This is moral, rational, and humane."

The far-right Israeli ministers, led by Ben-Gvir, frequently call for the construction of illegal Jewish settlements in Gaza.

At the end of January, a conference was held in West Jerusalem advocating for the establishment of illegal Jewish settlements in Gaza, attended by many Israeli ministers, including Ben-Gvir.