Putin changes his defence minister, moves Patrushev

Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed changing his defence minister and moving him to replace the powerful secretary of the Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, in a significant change to the Kremlin's pecking order.
Following are the list of changes:
* Prime Minister - Mikhail Mishustin
* Secrety of the Security Council - Sergei Shoigu (formerly Nikolai Patrushev)
* The Kremlin said Nikolai Patrushev will have a different job but did not say which.
* Defence Minister - Andrei Belousov (formerly Sergei Shoigu)
* Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov - to remain in his job, the Kremlin said.
* FSB Director - Alexander Bortnikov
* Foreign Minister - Sergei Lavrov
* Interior Minister - Vladimir Kolokoltsev
* First Deputy PM - Denis Manturov
* Deputy PM overseeing energy and the economy - Alexander Novak
* Deputy PM overseeing agriculture and ecology - Dmitry Patrushev
* Deputy PM overseeing transport - Vitaly Savelyev
* Agriculture Minister - Oksana Lut (was Dmitry Patrushev)
* Finance Minister - Anton Siluanov
* Economy Minister - Maxim Reshetnikov
* Energy Minister - Sergei Tsivilev (was Nikolai Shulginov)
* Trade and Industry Minister - Anton Alikhanov (was Denis Manturov)