Türkiye extends condolences to Brazil over deaths in floods

Türkiye on Friday extended its condolences to Brazil after floods caused by heavy rains left 100 people dead in the South American country.

"We extend our condolences and solidarity to the Government and people of Brazil, as well as to the families of the victims," said a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement.

It said that Türkiye is "deeply saddened" by the loss of lives and the destruction caused by heavy rains and flooding.

On Wednesday, the Brazilian Civil Defense said that the death toll from floods in the southeastern state of Rio Grande do Sol reached 100, with 128 missing and 372 others injured.

Across the state, 1.45 million people have been affected by floods or landslides.

According to the government estimates 159,036 citizens have been displaced by heavy rains.