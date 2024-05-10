Putin proposes acting PM Mishustin as candidate to form government

Russian President Vladimir Putin has submitted a proposal to the State Duma to reappoint Mikhail Mishustin, who took office back in Jan. 2020 as the country's prime minister, the head of the lower house of parliament announced early Friday.

"President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin submitted to the State Duma a proposal on the candidacy of Mikhail Vladimirovich Mishustin for the post of Chairman of the Government," State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin said on Telegram.

Expressing that the State Duma will form the composition of the government for the first time in the country's history, Volodin said a discussion on Mishustin's candidacy will take place later on Friday at the parliament's plenary meeting.

Mishustin will present a report to the parliament, followed by questions from lawmakers and speeches from political factions in the State Duma, Volodin said, adding that following the discussions, a vote will be held to approve the candidacy of the chairman of the government.

On Tuesday, Mishustin signed a decree announcing the Russian government's resignation, while Putin was sworn in for a fifth presidential term in an inauguration ceremony in the capital Moscow.

Putin later signed a decree announcing the resignation of the government and said it will continue to carry out its duties until a new Cabinet is formed.

According to constitutional amendments in 2020, the country's president proposes a candidate to form the Cabinet to the State Duma for approval.

While parliament has the power to accept or reject the candidate, if lawmakers reject the candidate three times, the president has the authority to appoint the prime minister without parliamentary approval.

The president will also have the right to dissolve the parliament and hold new parliamentary elections.