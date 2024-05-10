News World Pro-Palestinian protests set for Eurovision final as Israel qualifies

During Saturday's final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Sweden, there are expected to be further pro-Palestinian demonstrations following Israel's qualification. The Swedish Police Authority shared with the PA news agency that the crowd size of the peaceful protest in Malmö on Thursday was estimated to be 10,000 to 12,000.

DPA WORLD Published May 10,2024 Subscribe

The demonstrators, who were condemning Israel taking part in Eurovision amid the conflict in Gaza, walked through the streets of Malmö from Stortorget, the main square, to Molleplatsen, a park. Among them was Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.



Police said nine people were warned about "disturbing the public order" and one man was arrested after allegedly carrying a knife and some tools in his bag.



The force said it has approved two demonstrations – both pro-Palestinian – for Saturday, when the UK's Olly Alexander competes in the final alongside Ireland's Bambie Thug and Golan.



Alexander and Bambie, along with other Eurovision artists, released a joint statement in March backing "an immediate and lasting ceasefire" in Gaza but refusing to boycott the event.



At a press conference on Thursday, Latvia's qualifying contestant Dons was asked about his message, and his reply appeared to make reference to conflicts throughout the world.



He said: "It was a special day for me in my life and I'd say I've never been so proud to be part of Latvian nation and Latvian, we're the only country in the world that is in the shape of a butterfly.



"A butterfly symbolizes hope and freedom because to be a butterfly, you have to fly and you have to be free. Every country in the world deserves to be free."



Meanwhile Netherlands act Joost Klein told Golan she should answer a question on whether she is comprising the safety of other contestants at Eurovision.



A journalist asked Golan: "Have you ever thought that by being here you bring risk and danger for other participants and public?"



When Golan was told by the moderator that she did not have to answer the question, Klein chimed in, saying: "Why not?"



Golan said: "I think we're all here for one reason and one reason only and the EBU (European Broadcasting Union) is taking all safety precautions to make this a safe and and united place for everyone and so I think it's safe for everyone and we wouldn't be here (if not)."



The Israeli act also said she was "overwhelmed with emotions" and that she was "super excited to go on stage once more, and share that of my love with everyone".



Earlier, when Klein was asked if his song can unite people by music, he replied: "I think that's a good question for the EBU."



During the semi-final, Golan was applauded and cheered by the audience, while dressed in a flowing sand-coloured dress.



That marked a change from Golan being booed during rehearsals on Wednesday, and reportedly facing shouts of "free Palestine" in the arena.



The event's organizer said it would not "censor" the audience and encouraged the crowd to "attend in the spirit of the contest, embracing its values of inclusivity, celebrating diversity and being united by music".



Switzerland's Nemo, whose operatic-pop song The Code is seen as one of the favourites to win on Saturday, has made the final along with Klein, with his irreverent and silly Europapa, and Norway's Gate with the folkish Ulveham.



Also in the final is Austria's Kaleen, Greece's Marina Satti, Estonia's 5Miinust x Puuluup, Georgia's Nutsa Buzaladze and Armenia's Ladaniva.



Despite the position, Tuesday's first semi-final saw former Swedish contestant and opening act Eric Saade wear a keffiyeh pattern material, commonly used by people who want to show they are pro-Palestinian, on his arm.



















