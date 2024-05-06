Russia bans citizens designated as ‘foreign agents’ from participating in elections

Russia on Monday adopted a bill banning its citizens designated as "foreign agents" from participating in elections in the country.

The Russian State Duma said in a statement that the lower house of parliament adopted amendments to the law "On Basic Guarantees of Electoral Rights and the Right to Participate in a Referendum of Citizens of the Russian Federation."

Indicating the bill was adopted in the second and third reading, the statement said the bill bans "foreign agents" from participating in elections at all levels.

"In accordance with the law, by the time the documents required for registration are submitted, the candidate must cease to be a foreign agent. The norm will be relevant for elections to federal bodies of state power, regional authorities, public authorities of the federal territory and local governments," the statement further said.

It also said that "foreign agents" will not be able to act as observers in an election or authorized representatives of candidates and electoral associations.

"The basis for making a decision to recognize a person as a foreign agent is receiving money from abroad. Either you are citizens of your country, work in the interests of your country, or you cannot represent residents in government," Vyacheslav Volodin, the head of the State Duma, was quoted as saying.

He went on to describe the bill as "very humane," adding that 10 "foreign agents" are currently in government and have been given 180 days to withdraw themselves from this status.















