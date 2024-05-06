5 killed, 6 others missing as boat capsizes in Tanzania

Five people drowned and six others went missing after their boat capsized on Monday while en route from Zanzibar to the Pangani district of Tanzania's Tanga region.

Local authorities said five bodies have been discovered in Mombasa, Kenya.

Pangani District Commissioner Musa Kilakala confirmed the tragic incident and said police have launched investigations into the incident.

"Our security forces are collaborating with their counterparts in Kenya to gather information. We will provide updates in due course," Kilakala told Anadolu by phone.

The marine vessel, carrying a mix of ordinary citizens, entrepreneurs, and traders, was caught in a storm and lost in the deluge.

"We are actively working to locate the missing passengers along the Tanzania-Kenya border," Kilakala added.

In a separate development, relentless heavy rains continue to afflict southern Tanzania, particularly the Kilwa district of the Lindi region, causing widespread destruction of farms, homes, and roads.

Selemani Mnonya, a local leader in Kilwa's Makangaga village, reported heavy flooding that has rendered homes uninhabitable.

"Hundreds of people have evacuated their homes and are now seeking shelter in schools and public buildings. Urgent assistance is needed," Mnonya told Anadolu.

Janet Mrosso, a Makaganga resident whose house was also destroyed, spoke about her family's dire situation.

"Everything is gone. I don't know what we can do. We urgently need food and medicine," Mrosso appealed.

Local authorities have reported extensive damage across the rural Lindi region, with efforts underway to evacuate residents from hazardous areas and assess the full extent of the devastation.

Drone footage broadcast by local media showed the massive devastation caused by Cyclone Hidaya, including numerous collapsed houses and coconut trees, exacerbated by heavy rainfall and strong winds that disrupted ferry services between Zanzibar and Dar es Salaam.

Tanzania remains besieged by nature's fury, with severe floods wreaking havoc across the country. With the death toll surpassing 150, the country is facing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis.

The flood emergency, exacerbated by torrential rains, has devastated communities, leaving a landscape of destruction and despair. Critical infrastructure, such as vital roads connecting Dar es Salaam with the southern region, is in ruins, posing a threat to travel and communication networks.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has directed authorities to provide relief aid to those affected by cyclone Hidaya, while Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has ordered intensified rescue efforts in Kilwa, where more than 40 families are still surrounded by floodwaters.

Minister of Works Innocent Bashungwa has assured that efforts to restore communication between Dar es Salaam and Lindi will be completed within 72 hours. "We are committed to restoring communication by Thursday," Bashungwa affirmed.

In addition to the ongoing crisis, a cyclone has made a devastating landfall on Tanzania's coastal regions, wreaking havoc on unsuspecting communities, tearing roofs asunder, washing away properties, and shattering lives.

While much of southern Africa grappled with a prolonged dry spell, eastern African countries, including Tanzania, Kenya, and Somalia experienced heavy rains throughout April, resulting in severe flooding.

In Tanzania, floods and landslides have caused hundreds of injuries, over 150 deaths, and extensive damage to thousands of buildings.

The Rufiji district, situated approximately 130 kilometers (80 miles) south of Dar es Salaam, emerged as one of the hardest-hit areas. Tens of thousands of residents in the district are now in dire need of essential supplies such as food, shelter, clean water, and medical assistance.

According to reports from April 10, approximately 34,000 hectares (84,000 acres) of crops have been destroyed.