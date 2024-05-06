TÜRKIYES PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN MEETS WITH CHAIRMAN OF SOVEREIGNTY COUNCIL OF SUDAN

Türkiye's President Erdoğan meets with chairman of Sovereignty Council of Sudan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Sovereignty Council of Sudan Chairman Abdel Fattah al Burhan late Monday met at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara.

"During the meeting, President Erdoğan conveyed his condolences to al Burhan for the loss of his son, who was under treatment in hospital after a traffic accident in Ankara," said the country's Communications Directorate on X.

No additional information about the meeting was provided by officials.

Mohamed A. Fattah al-Burhan died on Friday after being injured when his bike was hit by a vehicle. He was receiving treatment at Bilkent City Hospital.