Turkish Airlines to resume flights to Afghanistan on May 21

Türkiye's flag carrier Turkish Airlines will resume its flights to Afghanistan starting on May 21, the airline announced.

The carrier suspended its flights to the country after the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.

Turkish Airlines' service between Istanbul and the Afghan capital Kabul will operate four times a week: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.