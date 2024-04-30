IRISH MP SAYS EUS ACTIONS MADE GENOCIDE POSSIBLE IN GAZA

The actions of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the EU have made "genocide" possible in the Gaza Strip, Clare Daly, an Irish member of European Parliament, said on Monday.

Speaking at an event in Dublin titled 'Towards the Abyss: Is Europe going from crisis to catastrophe,' Daly said people around the world were taking a firm stance on Gaza and will not back down.

Speaking to Anadolu after the program, the lawmaker who has stood in solidarity for Palestine for months, said: "The actions of Ursula von der Leyen and the EU have made the genocide [in Gaza] possible. They are accomplices and have ensured the continuation of this genocide by not only doing nothing but also continuing all the positive treatment Israel receives from the EU, arming Israel, and providing verbal support. They are accomplices as much as the Israelis."

In a post on X about the event, Daly said: "Brilliant event last night in Dublin ... The mask is off a Europe of warmongering & vested interests. Fighting for better for ordinary people is not only possible, it is a question of survival."

Former Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis, former UK parliamentarian Bernadette Devlin McAliskey, and others also attended the event.

Israel has waged an unrelenting offensive on the Palestinian enclave since a cross-border attack by Hamas last October which claimed 1,200 lives.

More than 34,500 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, besides causing mass destruction, displacement and leaving most civilians hungry.

Israel also stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.