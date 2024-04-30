ISRAELS NETANYAHU SAYS ICC ARREST WARRANTS WOULD BE SCANDAL ON HISTORIC SCALE

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said if the International Criminal Court issues arrest warrants for government officials on charges related to the conduct of its war against Hamas it would be a scandal on a historic scale.

"The possibility that they will issue arrest warrants for war crimes against IDF (Israel Defence Force) commanders and state leaders, this possibility is a scandal on a historic scale," Netanyahu said.

"I want to make one thing clear: no decision, neither in The Hague nor anywhere else, will harm our determination to achieve all the goals of the war - the release of all our hostages, a complete victory over Hamas and a promise that Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel."

More than six months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins, pushing 85% of the enclave's population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.





