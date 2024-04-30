UN CHIEF URGES GLOBAL ACTION AGAINST ISRAELS MILITARY OPERATION IN RAFAH

In a strong warning against a military operation in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday called on "those with influence over Israel" to prevent further civilian casualties and displacement.

"A military assault on Rafah would be an unbearable escalation, killing thousands more civilians and forcing hundreds of thousands to flee," Guterres said at a news conference.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, the UN chief stressed that a military assault would not only have a "devastating impact on Palestinians in Gaza" but also significant repercussions across the region.

Guterres expressed deep concern over the disturbing reports emerging from Gaza, where hospitals are now being likened to cemeteries amidst the discovery of mass graves.

"I am deeply alarmed by reports that mass graves have been discovered in several locations in Gaza, including Al Shifa Medical Complex and Nasser Medical Complex," said Guterres.

Emphasizing the urgency of an independent international investigation into the mass graves, Guterres said, "It is imperative that independent international investigators, with forensic expertise, are allowed immediate access to the sites of these mass graves, to establish the precise circumstances under which hundreds of Palestinians lost their lives and were buried, or reburied."













